Court orders forfeiture of N250m illegally diverted from NDDC

A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday ordered for the interim forfeiture of a sum of N250 million illegally diverted from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) through a contractor.

The court presided over by Justice Rilwan gave the order, following an ex-parte application filed by the Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Counsel to the EFCC, Usman Buhari, in the application, stated that the money had been illegally diverted from the NDDC, through a contract awarded by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Buhari also prayed for an order of the court, directing the publication of the interim forfeiture in a national newspaper for anyone interested in the fund to show cause, within 14 days, why a final order of forfeiture should not be made on it in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Justice Aikawa, in a short ruling, granted all the reliefs sought by the EFCC and ordered the forfeiture of the money to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The judge further directed the commission to publish the order in any national newspaper within 14 days, notifying the respondents or anyone interested in the money to appear before the court and show cause why it should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He adjourned the matter till July 9, 2020.

