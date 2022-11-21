Court orders forfeiture of N775m, properties linked to ex-AGF, Dasuki’s aide

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the final forfeiture of the sum of N775 million and three properties in Abuja linked to a former Accountant- General of the Federation, Jonah Otunla, and Col. Bello Fadile, an aide to former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd).

The judge, according to a statement posted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ((EFCC) on its website on Monday, gave the order while ruling on an application filed by the commission’s counsel, Christopher Mshelia.

The properties include a plot of land at Plot 1960, Cadastral Zone A05, Maitama District, FCT, Abuja; a hotel which is under construction with generating set, located at Plot 621, Road 37, Gwarimpa, FCT, Abuja and a twin 4 bedroom duplex with guard quarters located at Plot 736, 7th Avenue Gwarimpa, FCT, Abuja.

The commission told the court that the money and properties are the product of Otunla and Fadile’s illicit activities while in office.

