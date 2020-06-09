Court orders forfeiture of NDDC contractor’s N827.6m

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of the sum of N827.6 million recovered from an account belonging to a contractor with Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the Federal Government.

The contractor, one Matthew Edevbie, is the Chief Executive Officer, Flank Power Resources Limited.

The forfeiture order was given by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on Monday following an ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

In an affidavit deposed to by Chidi Nweke, an investigator with the EFCC, the commission prayed the court for the forfeiture of the money domiciled in Zenith Bank account of the respondent.

The money, according to EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, was allegedly diverted by Edevbie, who is an alter-ego of Flank Power Resources Limited, which was awarded a contract by the NDDC.

Justice Aneke granted all the reliefs sought by the EFCC and ordered the forfeiture of the money to the Federal Government.

The judge further directed the commission to publish the forfeiture order in any national newspaper within 14 days, notifying the respondents or anyone interested in the money to appear before the court and show cause why it should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.

