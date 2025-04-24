Court orders forfeiture of three assets linked to Abia lawmaker

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered an interim forfeiture of three properties linked to a member of the Abia State House of Assembly, Mr. Erondu Erondu, to the Federal Government over alleged money laundering to the tune of N28 billion.

The judge gave the order after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s lawyer, C.O. Onu, moved a motion ex-parte for the forfeiture of the funds.

He ordered that the notice be published on Daily Trust Newspaper and EFCC website for interested person(s) to show cause within 14 days of the date of publication why the assets should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

Nwite said: “I have listened to the submission of the learner counsel for the applicant (EFCC).

“I have also gone through the affidavit evidence with the exhibits thereto, along with the written address.

“I am of the view and I so hold that the application is meritorious.

“Consequently, the application is granted as prayed.”

He adjourned the matter till May 26 for a report of compliance.

The property include a four-bedroom bungalow at Plot 6/31, Ukaegbu Layout, Umuahia North LGA, Abia valued at N409 million; and a three-bedroom bungalow at same address as above and valued at N300 million.

The other property is a five-bedroom bungalow at Guzape in Abuja valued at N500 million.

Erondu currently serves as the lawmaker representing Obingwa West Constituency of the Abia State House of Assembly.

The EFCC had in the motion ex-parte filed on April 16, sought two orders.

The commission urged the court to grant an order that the property set out in the schedule be seized in the interim to the federal government pending the conclusion of the investigation and possible prosecution.

The commission said the allegations were in connection with a case of economic and financial crimes, alleged case of criminal conspiracy, illegal transfer of funds, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, and money laundering to the tune of over N28 billion.

In the affidavit attached to the motion and deposed to by an EFCC staff, Samson Oloje, the officer averred that the commission received an alleged case of fraud

He said the case bordered on “criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds and money laundering to the tune of over N28 billion initiated through an intelligence report source to the applicant’s organisation.”

