Court orders IGP to produce Bayelsa governorship candidate in court

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to produce in court, a Bayelsa State governorship candidate, Vijah Opuama.

Opuama, who was the Liberation Movement’s governorship candidate in last year’s governorship election in Bayelsa State, has been in police custody since August 15.

He was arrested in the premises of the state’s governorship election petitions tribunal in Abuja while waiting for judgment to be delivered on his petition challenging the outcome of the election.

READ ALSO: Olanipekun absolves self of blame in Bayelsa governorship election review suit

The judge, who gave the directive while ruling on an ex-parte application filed by Opuama’s lawyer, Michael Odey, ordered the IGP to produce the candidate in court on Wednesday.

He also directed Adamu to show cause why the detainee should not be released unconditionally.

Join the conversation

Opinions