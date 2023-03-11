Court orders INEC to recognise Igbinigie as LP’s candidate in Edo constituency

Justice D.U. Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Idahosa Igbinigie as the Labour Party candidate in Oredo East Constituency II of Edo State in the March 18 election.

The judge gave the order while ruling on an application filed by LP.

The plaintiff had in a motion ex-parte dated March 8, 2023, asked the court to grant an interim order mandating INEC to recognise Igbinigie as its candidate in the constituency pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The commission was listed as the sole respondent in the suit.

Justice Okorowo, who granted the motion, said: “After reading through the affidavit in support of the motion sworn to by the 2nd applicant, Idahosa Igbinigie Peter, together with written address and exhibits attached thereto and filled at this court registry, and after hearing Isa Uthman, Esq, for the applicants moved in terms of motion paper and prayed the court to grant the reliefs sought by the applicants, this honourable court this 8th day of March 2023 hereby ordered as follows:

“That an Interim order of this honourable court is hereby made mandating the respondent to accept the 2nd applicant as 1st applicant’s candidate for Oredo East Constituency, Edo State House of Assembly election scheduled to hold on 18 March 2023 or any other date pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

He adjourned the case till March 22 for the hearing of both the motion on notice and the substantive suit.

