Court orders INEC to restore Soludo as APGA’s candidate in Anambra

Justice Chukwudi Okaa of the Anambra State High Court, Awka, on Monday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Soludo, as the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the November 6 governorship election in the state.

The judge directed the commission to drop Chukwuma Umeoji who was listed as the party’s candidate for the election.

He also reaffirmed Chief Victor Oye as APGA National Chairman.

The judge held that only Oye has the power to conduct APGA’s primary election and produce its candidate and not Jude Okeke who is laying claim to the party’s chairmanship seat.

INEC had last week excluded Soludo from the list of candidates cleared for the Anambra election and instead listed Umeoji as the party’s candidate for the poll.

The ex-CBN governor, who is Governor Willie Obiano’s preferred candidate for the Anambra election, won the APGA’s governorship primaries held on June 23.

Umeoji on the other hand won the primary election conducted by Okeke’s faction on July 1.

