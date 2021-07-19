Politics
Court orders INEC to restore Soludo as APGA’s candidate in Anambra
Justice Chukwudi Okaa of the Anambra State High Court, Awka, on Monday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Soludo, as the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the November 6 governorship election in the state.
The judge directed the commission to drop Chukwuma Umeoji who was listed as the party’s candidate for the election.
He also reaffirmed Chief Victor Oye as APGA National Chairman.
The judge held that only Oye has the power to conduct APGA’s primary election and produce its candidate and not Jude Okeke who is laying claim to the party’s chairmanship seat.
READ ALSO: I’m APGA authentic candidate for Anambra election – Soludo
INEC had last week excluded Soludo from the list of candidates cleared for the Anambra election and instead listed Umeoji as the party’s candidate for the poll.
The ex-CBN governor, who is Governor Willie Obiano’s preferred candidate for the Anambra election, won the APGA’s governorship primaries held on June 23.
Umeoji on the other hand won the primary election conducted by Okeke’s faction on July 1.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....