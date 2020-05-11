Court orders interim forfeiture of N510m belonging to ex-NAF chief

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, granted an order of interim forfeiture of N510million allegedly owned by the former Commander, Presidential Air Fleet (PAF), AVM Uko Ebong.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed granted the order while ruling on an ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC’s counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, had claimed that the money was kept in an account belonging to Elioenai International College, owned by the ex- Nigeria Air Force (NAF) officer.

According to Iheanacho, the money formed part of the N731million allegedly paid to Ebong through a company with which he allegedly has a link, Magnificent V Ventures Limited, from the office of the former National Security Adviser (ONSA) without any contractual agreement.

He said the defendant was the Commander PAF between 2013 and July 2015.

The judge said he was convinced that the EFCC had made out a case to warrant the granting of the interim forfeiture order.

He said: “An order is hereby made for the interim forfeiture of the sum of N510,000,000 in Sterling Bank account No: 0029581583 recovered by the applicant, which funds are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.”

He also ordered the EFCC to publicise the said order and for anyone who is interested in the funds in respect of which the order was made, to appear before the court and show cause, within 14 days, why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

