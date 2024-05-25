Court orders interim forfeiture of N830bn, $4.7m cash, properties suspect to belong to Emefiele

Justice Yellim Bogoro of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, ordered the interim forfeiture of $4,719,054, N830,875,611 cash and a number of property believed to belong to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

The judge gave the order, following a motion ex parte filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC, through its counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, had sought an interim forfeiture of the monies and properties under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, Section 44(2)(b) of the Constitution, and the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

In the motion, the EFCC, specifically requested “an interim order forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the funds held in the accounts listed in Schedule ‘A,’ which it said are “reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities”.

“An interim order forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria Properties provided in 2nd Schedule ‘B’, which are proceeds of unlawful activities. An order directing the publication In any national newspaper, the interim order under reliefs 1-2 above, for anyone who is interested in the properties and funds sought to be forfeited to appear before this Honourable Court to show cause within 14 days why the final order of forfeiture of the said properties and funds should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

The funds, which are domiciled in First Bank, Titan Bank and Zenith Bank, are being operated by Omoile Anita Joy; Deep Blue Energy Service Limited; Exactquote Bureau De Change Ltd; Lipam Investment Services Limited; Tatler Services Limited; Rosajul Global Resources Ltd and TIL Communication Nigeria Ltd.

The properties are: 94 Units of 11 Storey building under Construction at 2, Otunba Elegushi 2nd Avenue (Formerly Club) Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; AM Plaza, 11 Story Office Space, Situate on 1E, Otunba Adedoyin Crescent, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Lagos; Imore Industrial Park 1, Esa Street, Imoore Land within Industrial Town, Oriade LCDA, Amuwo Odofin LGA, Lagos; Mitrewood and Tatler Warehouse (Furniture Plant at Bogije) near Elemoro Lagos, Owolomi Village, Ibeju-Lekki LGA, Lagos and 2 properties purchased from Chevron Nigeria, Closed PFA Fund, Block B.Lot.Twin Completed Property Lakes Estate. Lekki, Lagos.

Others are: One plot measuring 1,038.069 sqm, at Lekki Foreshore Estate Scheme, Block A, Plot 4, Foreshore Estate, Eti-Osa, LGA; Estate located at 100, Cottonwood Coppel Texas Drive, Coppel, Texas, Owned by Lipam investment Services; a Land at 1, Bunmi Owulude Street, (Maruwa), Lekki Phase 1, Lagos and a Property Situate on 8, Bayo Kuku Road, lkoyi Lagos.

In granting the motion, Justice Bogoro held that “I have listened to the submission of the applicant’s counsel and also perused the motion just moved, together with the affidavit in support.”

The Judge adjourned the case till July 2, 2024 for the motion for final forfeiture.

