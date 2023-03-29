Court orders Ondo govt to pay man shot by Amotekun N30m

An Ondo High Court sitting in Akure has ordered the Ondo State Government to pay one Oluwasegun Oluwarotimi the sum of N30 million as damages for the gunshot injuries he sustained courtesy of Amotekun operatives.

Oluwarotimi, who was an okada rider when the incident occurred, is now an amputee.

He had filed a case before the court.

Amotekun operatives shot him illegally at Araomi Street on August 9, 2021, in Akure.

The presiding judge, Justice Adejumo, in his ruling, noted that the shooting was in violation of his human right.

Justice Adejumo ruled: “The illegal shooting at Araromi Street on August 9, 2021 in Akure by the Amotekun was a violation of the applicant’s human right.

“The court hereby orders the respondents to jointly pay the sum of N20 million to the applicant as general damages and N10 million as exemplary damages.”

