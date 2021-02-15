Court orders police to produce former Imo Gov, Ohakim

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital City (FCT), has ordered the Nigeria Police to produce the former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, for arraignment over allegations of threats to life and harassment.

The president of the court, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, gave the order on Monday at the resumed hearing of a case instituted by one Chinyere Amuchiena against Ohakim and one of his associates, Chinedu Okpareke, following allegations that they had threatened her life.

At the sitting today, the prosecuting counsel, Stanley Nwodo, told the court that the matter was up for arraignment but was surprised at the absence of Ohakim and his co-defendant in court.

READ ALSO: IMO NORTH: Supreme Court dismisses Ararume’s appeal

Counsel to Okpareke, Emeka Etiaba, told Taiwo that his client was not in court because he was not served with any hearing notice to appear in court.

In a brief ruling, the judge confirmed that there was no hearing notice in the court’s file and enjoined the prosecutor to ensure that the defendants were in court on March 3, the next adjourned date, for arraignment and possible commencement of trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions