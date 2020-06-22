Court orders police to release CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere

Justice Othman Musa of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Bwari, Monday ordered the police to unconditionally release the detained spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The judge, who gave the directive during Monday’s court proceedings, said it was an affront to the court for law enforcement agents not to obey the same law while carrying out their responsibilities.

Police arrested Ugochinyere for accusing the House of Representatives of bribery over the infectious diseases bill.

Justice Musa re-affirmed an earlier order restraining the police from arresting and detaining him pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Counsel to Ugochinyere, Chibuzor Ezike, had in an ex parte motion prayed the court for an order of unconditional release of his client who had been in police custody since last week.

Ezike said: “We are praying the court for an order calling for the unconditional release of the applicant who has been in detention since last week.

“We have it on good authority that the applicant will be arraigned this morning by the police.”

After listening to the applicant’s client, the judge ordered the unconditional release of the CUPP spokesman by the police.

“The earlier order restraining the respondents from arresting, detaining the applicant in any manner is hereby reaffirmed,” the judge said.

