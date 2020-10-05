Court orders policemen to open their defence in alleged armed robbery trial

Justice Peter Kekemeke of an FCT High Court sitting in Nyanya on Monday fixed November 25 for two policemen arraigned for alleged armed robbery to open their defence.

The suspects —James Ejeh and Simon Abraham —were accused of robbing one Ms. Christy Maker on the Airport Road, Abuja, on January 17, 2017.

The duo were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.

The judge fixed the date after the prosecution counsel, Kufreabasi Ebong, closed his case on the matter.

The prosecution called four witnesses to make their case against the defendants.

The fourth witness, ASP Matthias Auta’s evidence was opposed by the defendants’ counsel on the grounds that the defendants made the statement under duress.

The court then ordered for trial -within- trial.

Justice Kekemeke held that the prosecution had established a case against the defendants and ordered that the trial should continue.

Auta had in his evidence told the court that he discovered during the investigation that the defendants were policemen.

He added that they attacked and robbed the woman of her belongings, Mazda 626 and other things that were recovered from the possession of the first defendant.

The witness told the court that the property was released to her on bond while the ammunition recovered was tendered in court as an exhibit.

