Court orders service of documents on Kola Abiola in suit seeking nullification of victory in PRP primary

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Kola Abiola, to be served with documents filed in a suit seeking the nullification of his candidacy at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

The judge gave the order after Wilson Ivara, the lead counsel for the PRP presidential aspirant, Patience Ndidi Key, moved an ex-parte motion seeking a substituted service of court processes on Abiola.

The motion was not opposed by PRP’s counsel, Juliet Anyata.

Key had in an originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1001/2022, asked the court to nullify the June 5 primary that produced Abiola as the PRP’s presidential candidate.

She also urged the court to set aside the declaration of the businessman as the winner of the election conducted across the country.

PRP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also listed as respondents in the suit.

READ ALSO: 2023: Kola Abiola wins PRP presidential ticket

When the matter came up for mention, Ivara asked the court to order the service of the originating summons, notice of amendment and other processes on Abiola by substituted means.

He also sought an order declaring the service of all the court papers by substituted means on the PRP candidate as valid and proper service.

The counsel said the motion was filed on September 2.

After it was not opposed by Anyata, Justice Mohammed granted the application.

He adjourned the matter till October 11 for further mention and directed that hearing notices be issued to PRP and INEC.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now