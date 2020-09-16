Court orders striking resident doctors to go back to work

Justice Ibrahim Galadima of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered the members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to immediately end their industrial action.

The doctors went on strike on September 7 over the Federal Government’s failure to address their demands.

The judge gave the directive while responding to an ex parte application filed by the Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights, and Association of Women in Trade and Agriculture.

NARD, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, were listed as respondents in the suit.

However, the respondents were not represented in court at Wednesday’s proceedings.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Frank Tietie, who filed the application, urged the court to direct the doctors to immediately suspend their nationwide strike.

He said the strike would render the pending substantive suit challenging the right of the doctors to embark on industrial action an academic exercise.

In his ruling, Justice Galadima ordered the striking doctors to immediately return to their duty posts.

