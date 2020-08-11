Court orders substituted service for disqualification suit on Ize-Iyamu, running mate

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered substituted service of a suit seeking the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his running mate, Audu Ganiyu.

He also adjourned further hearing in the matter till August 24.

The judge gave the directive during the hearing of an application filed by two APC members, Momoh Abdul-Razak and Zibiri Muhizu, who are seeking the disqualification of their party’s candidates.

They alleged that the APC deputy governorship candidate gave false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to aid his qualification for the governorship election.

In the suit filed on July 10 through their lawyer, Friday Nwosu, the duo also claimed that there were irregularities in Ganiyu’s name and academic credentials.

Listed as respondents in the suit are APC, INEC, Ganiyu, and Ize-Iyamu.

