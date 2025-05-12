Court orders temporary forfeiture of N31m, four properties linked to suspected fraud

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has granted an interim forfeiture order for the sum of N31 million and four properties allegedly acquired through unlawful means by one Obiajulu Emmanuel.

This decision followed an ex-parte motion filed by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Justice Alexander Owoeye delivered the ruling on May 8, 2025.

The EFCC disclosed the development in a statement on Monday, noting that the motion was presented by its counsel, C. C. Okezie.

While addressing the court, Okezie explained that the application was backed by an eight-paragraph affidavit sworn to by Yusuf Hassan, an EFCC investigating officer. She asserted that both the funds and the properties in question were likely acquired through criminal conduct.

“The properties were reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities,” she stated during the hearing.

After considering the submissions and supporting documents, Justice Owoeye ruled in favor of the EFCC.

“Having been fully persuaded with the evidence presented before the court. The application is hereby granted,” the judge declared.

The forfeited assets include a variety of residential properties in Lagos, ranging from a four-bedroom terrace duplex and a three-bedroom terrace duplex to several one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment units.

Justice Owoeye further directed the EFCC to publish the interim forfeiture order in a national newspaper, allowing any parties with interest in the properties or funds to contest the ruling.

“The Commission is hereby directed to publish the interim order in any national newspaper. To allow interested persons to show cause why the funds and property should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government,” the judge ordered.

