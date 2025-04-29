Court permits anonymous testimony in terrorism trial of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal High Court in Abuja has authorised key witnesses in the terrorism trial of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu to give their evidence behind a screen, citing security concerns.

Justice James Omotosho granted the order on Tuesday following an ex parte application by the Federal Government’s lead counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adegboyega Awomolo.

In his application, Awomolo argued that the sensitive nature of the seven-count terrorism charge against Kanu necessitated protecting witness identities. “These individuals fear for their safety and require anonymity to testify without intimidation,” he told the court. Justice Omotosho agreed, directing that witness testimony be delivered off-camera and off the public record.

Kanu’s defence team, led by SAN Kanu Agabi, did not oppose the request but sought assurance that the Federal Government would extend similar confidentiality should Kanu’s bail application require witness testimony. Justice Omotosho noted the agreement and emphasised the court’s responsibility to balance open justice with personal security.

Following the ruling, the prosecution called its first witness, identified only as PWAAA, who began giving evidence behind the protective screen. Court observers reported a solemn atmosphere as PWAAA described the circumstances that formed the basis of the Federal Government’s case.

