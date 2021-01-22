Court picks March 1 for ruling in case seeking Abiru’s disqualification from Lagos by-election

Justice Chuka Obiazor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday fixed March 1 for ruling in the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Lagos East Senatorial By-election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, seeking the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Tokunbo Abiru, from the election.

Abiru was declared winner of the December 5, 2020 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The judge picked the date after counsels to the parties had concluded their argument on the matter.

Gbadamosi had dragged INEC, Abiru, and APC to court and asked the court to disqualify the senator for alleged double registration and violation of section 31 of the Electoral Act, amongst others.

In the suit filed on its behalf by Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), the PDP candidate asked the court to direct INEC to delete the name of Abiru and APC from the list of candidates and political parties for the bye-election.

In their responses, the respondents argued that the plaintiffs’ case lacks merit as the candidate was duly nominated and qualified for the by-election.

The APC was represented in the case by Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN) while Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) stood in for Abiru.

