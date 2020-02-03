Court quashes Nigerian govt’s bid to establish Ruga in Benue

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court Makurdi, Benue State, on Monday declared the Federal Government’s plan to establish Ruga Settlement and cattle colonies in the state as unwarranted, unlawful and unconstitutional.

The judge, who delivered the judgement in the suit filed by the state government, challenging Ruga settlement in Benue, said any move by the federal government to compulsorily acquire land for such an arrangement in the state without the approval of the government was null and void.

The suit was filed by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Michael Gusa and the Attorney General of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Minister of Agriculture were listed as respondents in the matter.

The judge granted an order nullifying every action or decisions taken to establish Ruga Settlement or cattle colonies for herdsmen in Benue.

She also issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents, their agents, privies, servants or whosoever from making any attempt to hold, administer, use or allocate land in Benue State for Ruga Settlement, cattle colonies or any other purpose contrary to the 1999 Constitution, the Land Use Act and the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017.

The judge held that by section 1 of the Land Use Act of 1978, ownership of land in any state of the federation is vested on the governor of the state and only the governor has the right to grant the statutory right of occupancy to any person.

