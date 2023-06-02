Court ratifies Ayu’s removal as PDP National Chairman

The suspension of Senator Iyorchia Ayu from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and his eventual removal as the party’s national chairman have been upheld by a High Court in Makurdi, Benue State.

Ayu did not contest the fact that he had not paid his debts on time, according to Justice Maurice Ikpambese, who rendered the decision on Friday.

According to the judgement, Ayu’s PDP membership expired when he didn’t pay his dues for membership and subscription.

A temporary injunction prohibiting Ayu from representing himself as the PDP’s national chair was issued by Justice W. I. Kpochi on March 27.

The judge issued the order following an ex parte application by a member of the party in Benue State, Terhide Utaan.

Ayu was in March suspended by his Nyorov council ward exco over failure to pay dues, abruptly ending his reign as the PDP National Chairman.

The ward exco had also accused Ayu of anti-party activities after which they passed a vote of no confidence on him.

Delivering judgement on the suit on Friday, Justice Ikpambese, who is also the Chief Judge of Benue State said, “The first defendant’s (Ayu) membership of the second defendant(PDP) elapsed with his failure to pay his membership and subscription fee.

“The First defendant (Ayu) did not contest his suspension by the Igyorov Ward Executive, neither did he initiate any suit challenging his suspension. He has left the court with no option than to believe that he has consented to his suspension.

“The Plaintiff has therefore proven his case, all the questions for determination have been resolved in favour of the plaintiff, he is entitled to all the reliefs sought. I so order.”

