Politics
Court refuses to discharge Ndume as Maina’s surety
Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday, dismissed an application filed by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, Ali Ndume, seeking an order to discharge him as a surety for the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is standing trial for alleged fraud.
The judge held that Ndume’s application amounted to an abuse of court process, having filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal, Abuja, on the same matter.
Maina, who was released from the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja in July 2020, jumped bail a few months later.
He was released after Ndume agreed to stand as his surety.
The lawmaker used the title documents of his property in Abuja worth N500 million as a bail bond in compliance with the conditions attached to the defendant’s bail.
READ ALSO: Ndume begs court to withdraw as Maina’s surety
Maina was rearrested in the Niger Republic on December 1 last year and produced in court three days later.
At Monday’s proceeding, Justice Abang, who said he had considered the arguments of both parties in the suit, held that he has no jurisdiction to entertain the Ndume’s application dated December 15, 2020.
He said: “Where an appeal has been filed, every application will be made before the Court of Appeal.
“Therefore, any issue can only be entertained by the Court of Appeal.”
The judge said the fact that Maina was rearrested and produced in court did not mean that the court, as presently constituted, could hear the lawmaker’s motion.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...