Court refuses to grant prayer by APC members to sack Oshiomhole

The move to have Adams Oshiomhole sacked as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) suffered a setback on Thursday.

This followed the refusal of the High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to grant the exparte application filed by the National Vice Chairman, North East, of the APC, Mustapha Salihu; former Edo State chairman of the APC, Anselm Ojezua and others.

The APC members in their application prayed the court to sack Oshiomhole from his office as the party’s national chairman.

After supposedly suspending Oshiomhole, Governor Godwin Obaseki-led faction of the APC in Edo State, had dragged him to court to have him removed from office.

But the presiding judge, Justice Senchi refused to grant the request. The judge instead, ordered that the defendants (Oshiomhiole, APC and others) be put on notice before the motion was heard to ensure fair hearing in the matter.

The claimants, in their Motion Ex Parte filed by their counsel, Oluwole Afolabi, Mustapha Salihu, Ojezua and others, prayed the court to stop the defendant (Oshiomhole) from parading himself as national chairman.

They also asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop the defendant access to the office of the chairman pending the determination of the motion on notice in the suit.

READ ALSO: MBAKA: Opportunist, extortionist, or modern day Nostradamus?

But, when the matter came up for hearing, counsel to Oshiomhole and APC, D. D. Dodo (SAN), noted that they had not been served and drew the court’s attention to the Memorandum of Appearance and Undertaking to Accept Service of processes on behalf of the 1st & 2nd defendants.

The claimants indicated that they would abandon prayers 1 and 2 of their Motion Ex parte which seeks leave to serve the 1st defendant by substituted means.

The claimants then sought to proceed to move the Motion Ex parte, but the presiding judge, Justice Senchi halted the move and ordered that the defendants be put on notice to ensure fair hearing in the matter.

Among other things, the matter was later adjourned to February 18, 2020, for hearing of the claimants’ application.

Join the conversation

Opinions