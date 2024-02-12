News
Court refuses to hear Agunloye’s preliminary objection in trial for alleged $6bn fraud
Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Monday declined to hear the preliminary objection raised by former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, on his trial for alleged $ billion fraud.
Agunloye had in a motion filed through his lawyer, Adeola Adedipe (SAN), challenged the powers of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prosecute him on the alleged $6 billion Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station fraud.
He also sought an order restraining the commission from prosecuting him on the charge.
The former minister added that the anti-graft agency lacked both investigative and prosecutorial powers under Sections 6, 7 & 46 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, 2004.
The EFCC arraigned Agunloye on a seven-count charge of fraudulent award of a contract and official corruption in January.
The commission alleged that the defendant on May 222, 2003 awarded a contract titled: “Construction of 3,960MW Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station on a Build, Operate and Transfer Basis,” to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited without any budgetary provision, approval, and cash backing.
It also claimed that Agunloye on August 10, 2019, corruptly received the sum of N3.6 million from Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited and Leno Adesanya for having conveyed the approval of the Federal Government for the construction of the 3,960MW Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station in favour of SPTCL without the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
At Monday’s proceeding, the judge said the application was not ripe for hearing.
He subsequently adjourned the matter till February 26.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...