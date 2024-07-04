Politics
Court reinstates Rivers Speaker, Amaewhule, 24 other pro-Wike lawmakers
In a significant development in the ongoing power struggle within the Rivers State House of Assembly, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has overturned a lower court‘s ruling that sacked Speaker Martin Amaewhule and 24 other lawmakers.
This comes after a December 2023 defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the affected legislators, who are believed to be loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike.
A state High Court ruling in April 2024 had declared their seats vacant due to the defection.
The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel of Justices, on Thursday, held that the Rivers State High Court, which issued the order, lacked the requisite jurisdiction to do so.
It upheld the appeal that was lodged before it by the lawmakers who were led by the embattled Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martin Amaewhule.
READ ALSO:Martins Amaewhule emerges as new speaker of Rivers Assembly
The appellate court held that there was merit in the appeal by the 25 pro-Wike lawmakers.
It, therefore, invalidated all the restraining orders that were issued against them by the high court.
Justice Jimi Olukayode Bada led the panel.
Other members of the appellate court panel that gave the judgement on Thursday, were Justices Hamma Akawu Barka and Balikisu Bello Aliyu.
The lawmakers, who won their elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had on December 11, 2023, announced their defection to the APC.
Subsequently, the Rivers Assembly led by the then Speaker, Hon. Edison Ehie, on December 13, declared their seats vacant owing to their defection.
