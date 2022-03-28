Court rejects bail application for Abba Kyari over drug-peddling charges

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, declined to grant the bail application of suspended DCP Abba Kyari.

Justice Emeka Nwite held that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had placed sufficient evidence before the court to refuse the bail request.

He also rejected the bail plea of Kyari’s co-defendants.

In its counter affidavit, the NDLEA held that it was inappropriate to grant bail to the applicant because of the facts and circumstances of the case.

The anti-narcotic agency described Kyari as “a flight risk,” arguing that the suspended DCP might jump bail.

Furthermore, the NDLEA who said the applicant might interfere with the evidence if granted bail, urged the court to dismiss Kyari’s bail plea.

It argued that the medical challenges of the applicant were not beyond the capacity of the agency’s medical personnel.

The judge, in the ruling, aligned with NDLEA’s arguments and dismissed the request.

Two weeks ago, the NDLEA had written to the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, seeking express approval from the AGF to confiscate properties, assets, and bank accounts belonging to the embattled ‘Super Cop.’

The NDLEA’s request followed Kyari’s arraignment on March 7, alongside six other accused following their arrest for dealing in drugs and having links with an international drug cartel.

If the AGF gives the NDLEA’s request, the assets and properties of the ex-IRT boss that could be seized include cash and money in his bank accounts, houses, both residential and commercial, vehicles, real estate, hotels, personal effects such as wristwatches, jewellery, and other valuable possessions.

