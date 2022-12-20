Court rejects DSS application to arrest, detain Emefiele

Respite came the way of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele on Monday after a federal high court, Abuja reportedly rejected an application by the Department of State Services (DSS) for his arrest and detention.

Justice JT Tsoho, the chief judge, who turned down the ex parte motion, said the secret police did not provide any solid evidence to back its claims that Emefiele was involved in terrorism financing and economic crimes.

the judge that he should have been taken into confidence if there was any evidence to back the allegations in the application, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2255/2022.

The court said such an application should have been accompanied with the presidential approval because of the grave implications for the Nigerian economy if the CBN governor is arrested and detained.

Tsoho said,“In the light of the foregoing reasons, I decline to grant this application ex parte. If the applicant believes that the evidence available to it so far is sufficient, then it can as well arrest and detain the applicant, even without the order of the court. If however the applicant desires to still pursue this application, then it should place the respondent on notice considering the sensitive public office that he occupies.”

A coalition of civil society organizations on Monday evening had protested the alleged plot to remove Emefiele, on what they said was trumped-up terrorism charges in Abuja.

This followed the discovery of the suit secretly filed by the DSS at the Federal High Court, Abuja, where it accused the CBN governor of terrorism financing and other activities considered as a threat to the country’s security.

The protesters which comprised Buhari Legacy Defenders, Arewa Youth Consultative Movement, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, African Centre for Justice and Human rights, Ethnic youth Leaders, Political Parties Chairmen Forum, Lawyers in Defence of Economic rights and Justice marched to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (OAGF) where they expressed their displeasure with the action of the DSS.

