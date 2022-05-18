Court rejects Kanu’s bail application over felony charges

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been denied bail by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

When Kanu was first given bail, the judge said he had to account for his movements for years because he refused to appear in court for his trial.

The court disagreed with the defendant’s claim that he fled the nation when an armed retinue of armed men raided his ancestral home in Abia State.

Details later….

