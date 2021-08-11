Politics
Court rejects Okorocha’s plea to block EFCC, Imo govt from seizing his properties
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, declined to grant a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha an interim injunction to block the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Imo State government from seizing his properties.
Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed ruled that granting the order during various challenges to the court jurisdiction in the matter will not be in the interest of justice.
The former governor had complained that his properties have been marked in several states for confiscation adding that unless the preservative order was issued against EFCC and Imo State, he would be prejudiced.
READ ALSO: Okorocha reacts to court order on properties forfeiture, accuses judge of bias
However, the request was opposed by the EFCC and Imo State government on the ground that the court has no jurisdiction to hear Okorocha’s suit.
Justice Mohammed fixed August 24 to hear the challenge by EFCC and the Imo State government that the motion on notice filed by Okorocha cannot be heard during court vacation.
Okorocha’s motion on notice for the sought court order was filed by his counsel and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Oba Maduabuchi.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...