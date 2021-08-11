Court rejects Okorocha’s plea to block EFCC, Imo govt from seizing his properties

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, declined to grant a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha an interim injunction to block the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Imo State government from seizing his properties.

Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed ruled that granting the order during various challenges to the court jurisdiction in the matter will not be in the interest of justice.

The former governor had complained that his properties have been marked in several states for confiscation adding that unless the preservative order was issued against EFCC and Imo State, he would be prejudiced.

READ ALSO: Okorocha reacts to court order on properties forfeiture, accuses judge of bias

However, the request was opposed by the EFCC and Imo State government on the ground that the court has no jurisdiction to hear Okorocha’s suit.

Justice Mohammed fixed August 24 to hear the challenge by EFCC and the Imo State government that the motion on notice filed by Okorocha cannot be heard during court vacation.

Okorocha’s motion on notice for the sought court order was filed by his counsel and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Oba Maduabuchi.

