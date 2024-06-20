Metro
Court remands 11 persons over alleged cultism, robbery in Lagos
The Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba, Lagos State has remanded 11 persons for allegedly belonging to a secret society, conspiring to commit armed robbery, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
The 11 suspects were on Wednesday arraigned by the Lagos State Police Command before Magistrate O.Y Adefope.
They include: Bamidele Bakare, Muriana Anuoluwapo, Sheriff Alausa, Emmanuel David, Godwin Asado, Abdullahi Taoheed, Olorunwa Ayeniran, Taoheed Alade, Abdullahi Isa, Bolaji Oseni, and Tobi Adedayo
The suspects were charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and belonging to a secret society, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
The charges alleged that on May 25, 2024, the 11 suspects, with intent to disrupt law and order in the inhabitants of Itire, Surulere, and Amuwo Odofin, unlawfully belonged and managed a secret society known as the Eiye Confraternity, whereby they organised and disrupted law and order in the inhabitants of the areas of Lagos.
More so, one locally made single-barrelled cut-to-size gun, two live cartridges, and 14 9MM Beretta pistol ammunition, which they used for their unlawful activities, were found in their possession.
It was gathered that inhabitants of Itire, Surulere, and Amuwo Odofin reported a series of robberies and criminal activities, leading to the investigation into this robbery. Consequently, a tactical team assigned to Amuwo Odofin raided the suspects’ hideout and discovered the ammunition, arresting them on May 27, 2024.
Prosecutor Haruna Magaji informed the court that the alleged offences were committed on May 25, 2024.
He stated that the alleged offences contravened and are punishable under Section 328, Section 2(3)(a)(b)(d)(e) of the Unlawful Society and Cultism Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2021, and Section 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.
The defendants’ pleas were not taken in court. Adefope ordered that the defendants be remanded pending further hearing. However, the case was further adjourned to September 25, 2024.
