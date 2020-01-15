Latest Metro

Court remands 37-yr-old father for allegedly raping own daughter

January 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A 37-year-old man, simply identifies as Stephen, has been remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Service by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter on Wednesday.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P.E. Nwaka, who did not take the plea of Stephen ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice, and adjourned the case until February 13.

Stephen, who resides at Alakuko, a suburb of Lagos, is facing one count of rape.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Christopher John, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 24, 2019, at his residence.

John alleged that Stephen forcefully raped his daughter without her consent.

“The case was reported to the police and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

John said the offence contravened Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

