Court remands 42-year-old teacher over alleged r*pe of student in Osun

An Ile-Ife Magistrate Court in Osun State remanded a 42-year-old teacher, Eronse Balat, on Tuesday, over alleged r*pe of his student.
The prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Emmanuel told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 11, at about 7 am at Eleyele area, Ile-Ife.
According to Emmanuel, the defendant had carnal knowledge of the 23-year-old girl (name withheld), and also unlawfully and indecently assaulted his student.
READ ALSO: FEC approves stiffer penalties for r*pe, child defilement
He said the offence contravened sections 358 and 360 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of r*pe and assault.
The case was adjourned till July 28,m for hearing, as Magistrate A.A. Ayeni ordered for his remand at Ilesa correctional centre.
- Court sentences man to death for murder - July 7, 2020
- EDO: Members of our party defecting to PDP are ‘political jobbers’ —ADP - July 7, 2020
- Senate passes bill on Police Act, okays four-year single tenure for IGP - July 7, 2020