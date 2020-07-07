Latest Metro

Court remands 42-year-old teacher over alleged r*pe of student in Osun

July 7, 2020
30-yr-old man nabbed, arraigned for defiling 2 boys
By Ripples Nigeria

An Ile-Ife Magistrate Court in Osun State remanded a 42-year-old teacher, Eronse Balat, on Tuesday, over alleged r*pe of his student.

The prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Emmanuel told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 11, at about 7 am at Eleyele area, Ile-Ife.

According to Emmanuel, the defendant had carnal knowledge of the 23-year-old girl (name withheld), and also unlawfully and indecently assaulted his student.

READ ALSO: FEC approves stiffer penalties for r*pe, child defilement

He said the offence contravened sections 358 and 360 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of r*pe and assault.

The case was adjourned till July 28,m for hearing, as Magistrate A.A. Ayeni ordered for his remand at Ilesa correctional centre.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!