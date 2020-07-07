Court remands 42-year-old teacher over alleged r*pe of student in Osun

An Ile-Ife Magistrate Court in Osun State remanded a 42-year-old teacher, Eronse Balat, on Tuesday, over alleged r*pe of his student.

The prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Emmanuel told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 11, at about 7 am at Eleyele area, Ile-Ife.

According to Emmanuel, the defendant had carnal knowledge of the 23-year-old girl (name withheld), and also unlawfully and indecently assaulted his student.

He said the offence contravened sections 358 and 360 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of r*pe and assault.

The case was adjourned till July 28,m for hearing, as Magistrate A.A. Ayeni ordered for his remand at Ilesa correctional centre.

