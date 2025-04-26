Court remands Afrobeat singer Terry Apala over alleged naira mutilation

Nigerian singer Terry Alexander Ejeh, popularly known as Terry Apala, has been remanded by a court in Lagos over allegations of Naira mutilation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had charged Terry Apala with mutilating naira notes during a social gathering, an act which is against Nigerian law.

The artist was remanded until May 5, 2025, when his bail application will be considered and decided, according to a decision rendered by Justice Akintayo Aluko on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The EFCC charged the artist with one count of naira abuse, and the musician was hauled before the court on the accusation. Ejeh was dancing at a social gathering at Madison Place, Oniru, Lagos Island, when the commission said he stepped on the cash.

“That you, TERRY ALEXANDER EJEH, on the 5th day of January 2025 at Madison Place, Oniru, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court whilst dancing during a social event tampered with Naira currency issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by matching on it and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007”, the EFCC charge against the singer read.

He is currently being held in custody after the judge ordered his detention for an additional hearing.

According to Nigerian law, depending on the circumstances and degree of abuse, naira abuse may result in fines and/or jail time.

After previous incidents involving celebrities like Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest, concerned authorities have been stepping up their crackdown on prominent figures who misuse the naira.

