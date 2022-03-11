Court remands BRT driver over murder of passenger, Bamise

A magistrate court in Lagos, on Friday, remanded Andrew Nice, driver of the BRT vehicle boarded by Bamise Ayanwola, the late 22-year-old fashion designer, who later turned up dead.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Bamise went missing after boarding a BRT bus driven by Nice at the Ajah axis of the state on February 26.

The corpse of the 22-year-old was later found at Carter Bridge in Lagos Island.

This necessitated the arrest of the driver who had earlier taken to his heels by officials of the Department of State Services in Ogun State.

The driver was accused of murder, rape, and interference with the deceased’s corpse.

The charge sheet reads: “That you Andrew Nice Ominnikoron ‘M’ and others still at large, on the 26 day of February, 2022 at about 2000hrs, along Ajah – Oshodi Expressway Lagos, in the Lagos State Magisterial District, whilst on duty as a BRT driver within metropolis with BRT bus code number 257 did, forcefully had sexual intercourse with Late Ayanwole Oluwabamise ‘F’ Aged 22yrs (Now Deceased) and thereafter, pushed her out of the moving BRT Bus, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

“That you Andrew Nice Ominnikoron ‘M’ and others still at large, on the 26th day of February, 2022 at about 2000hrs, along Ajah – Oshodi Expressway Lagos, in the Lagos State Magisterial District, whilst on duty as a BRT driver within metropolis with BRT bus code number 257 did, improperly or indecently interferes with the corpse of Late Ayanwole Oluwabamise ‘F’ by dumping the deceased along the express concrete pavement, and thereby, committed an offence punishable under Section 165 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

O. A. Salawu, the magistrate, said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411, 223, 260 and 165 of the Lagos State’s Criminal Law (2015) Revised.

He ordered that the suspect be held at the Ikoyi correctional centre and adjourned the case till April 11.

