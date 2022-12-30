Court remands cop, Drambi Vandi, who killed pregnant Lagos lawyer

A Lagos State Chief Magistrate Court on Friday, remanded Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Drambi Vandi, the alleged killer of a pregnant lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, in prison custody till January 30, 2023, pending legal advice.

The order came following a one-count murder charge filed by the state Commissioner of Justice avd Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), against the police officer.

The charge, according to the state, read:

“That you, ASP Drambi Vandi, on the 25th day of December 2022, at Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting the deceased in the chest contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

Read also:Bolanle Raheem: PSC suspends police officer arrested for murder of Lagos lawyer

The Attorney General who appeared on behalf of the state, applied for the remand of the defendant pursuant to Section 264 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos, 2015.

Onigbanjo told the Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, that the basis for the remand was to “allow the police conclude its investigations into the matter.”

In granting the request by the state, Olatunbosun ordered that Vandi should be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre while the case file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Jide Martins for legal advice.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now