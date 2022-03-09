Court remands critic for alleged defamatory statements against Gov Ganduje

A staunch critic of the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda, has been remanded in prison custody by a magistrate’s court in the state for allegedly making defamatory statements against the governor.

Kwamanda was arraigned on Tuesday at the court in Normansland area of the Kano metropolis on three-count charges bordering on character assassination of the Ganduje.

He was alleged to have said on a radio programme that Ganduje had bribed the Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership to get his factional leader, Abdullahi Abbas, the party’s certificate of return as Kano APC chairman.

When the charges were read to him, Kwamanda pleaded not guilty and while delivering judgement, the presiding magistrate, Aminu Magashi, ordered the accused to be remanded at a correctional centre after declining the defense counsels’ bail application.

The judge also adjourned the case session till March 15, 2022, and ordered the defendant to be remanded till then.

Kwamanda, a staunch Ganduje critic, has been attacking the governor on most of his political programmes on radio.

