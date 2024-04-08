News
Court remands Emefiele in custody for alleged abuse of office
former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele is to be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending his bail application.
A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State gave the order on Monday for him to be remanded till Thursday following his arraignment for alleged abuse of office.
Justice Raheem Oshodi who gave the order, also ordered that Emefiele’s co-defendant in the 26-count charge against them, Henry Omoile, be remanded at the Kirikiri Prison pending the court’s ruling on his bail application also on Thursday.
Justice Oshodi gave the verdict on both men after listening to the bail applications filed by their counsel, AbdulHakeem Labi-Lawal.
Labi-Lawal had earlier asked the court to grant Emefiele bail on self recognition pending the hearing and determination of the case or on the most liberal bail terms.
READ ALSO:Emefiele: Documents used to pay 2023 election observers $6.2m forged – Boss Mustapha
The counsel also asked the court to grant the second defendant bail on the most liberal terms.
Emefiele’s lawyer further urged the court to impose the same bail conditions earlier granted to the accused by Justice Hamzat Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja which said he should be released to his lawyers pending the perfection of the bail terms.
The EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), who did not oppose the bail request, however, asked the court to exercise its discretion in the grant of bail by imposing conditions that would compel the defendants to appear in court for their trial at the next sitting.
Emefiele and Omoile were arraigned on charges of accepting gratification, accepting gifts through agents, corruption, and fraudulent property receipts.
The former CBN Governor is also accused of conferring a corrupt advantage on his associates during his time in office, contrary to the Corrupt Practices Act of 2000 in the charge filed on April 3 by the EFCC.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...