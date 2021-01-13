Court remands housemaid for alleged stealing, intent to kidnap

A 23-year-old housemaid, Olayemi Lawrence, was on Tuesday, remanded in Ilesa correctional center by a Magistrates’ court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, for threatening her boss, Chief Eunice Fateye.

The police prosecutor, Abiodun Fagboyinbo, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offences on December 2020 at about 2:00am at Ilase-Ijesa, Obokun local government, Osun state.

According to Fagboyinbo, the accused broke into the house of Chief Fateye to steal mobile phones valued at N150,000.

The Police alleged that the accused stole an ATM card belonging to her boss and used it to withdraw the sum of N305,000 from her account and also threatened to set her house ablaze if she refuse to send another N500,000.

The Prosecutor said the accused attempted to commit felony to wit kidnapping Fateye by sending series of text messages to her, demanding N500,000.

The offences were said to be contrary to and punishable under sections 410 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. Il Laws of Osun State 2002.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the five count charges bothering on conspiracy, house breaking, stealing, attempted arson and attempt kidnapping.

Counsel to the accused, Okobe Najite, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal term, promising that she would stand her trial. But, the prosecutor opposed the bail on the ground that the life of the complainant is still in danger.

Ruling on the case, Magistrate, Mr Adebayo Ajala, ordered the remand of the accused in Ilesa correctional center and adjourned the matter till January 18, 2021 for mention at Ibokun Magistrates’ court.

