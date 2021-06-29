Politics
Court remands IPOB leader, Kanu, in DSS custody, schedules July 26 for trial
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered that the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, be remanded in a Department of State Service (DSS) facility, pending the determination of his trial.
Justice Binta Nyako gave the order after counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that the defendant (Kanu) who jumped bail, had been arrested and produced in court.
READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu arraigned in court
Labaran urged the court for an order detaining the arrested IPOB leader at the DSS facility pending the hearing and determination of the matter.
Justice Nyako, who granted the plea, adjourned the matter until July 26 for trial continuation.
By Mayowa Oladeji
