Court remands man for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl in Kano

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Friday ordered that a 33-year-old man, Kabiru Garba be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, who did not take the plea of Garba, ordered the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The police had charged Garba, who resides in Rijiyar Lemo Quarters Kano with defilement.

The Prosecution Counsel, Miss Asma’u Ado, told the court that Garba committed the offence on September 29, at Rijiyar Lemo Quarters in Kano.

READ ALSO: Court fines Fani-Kayode N200,000, threatens to revoke his bail

She alleged that at about 11 am, Garba lured the nine-year-old girl into his room and defiled her.

According to her, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code.

However, the Chief Magistrate adjourned the matter until November 2, for further mention.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now