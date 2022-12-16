Metro
Court remands man for allegedly r*ping 21-year-old daughter in Oyo
A Chief Magistrates Court in Iyaganku of Oyo State on Friday ordered that a man, Opeyemi Ajala, be remanded for allegedly r*ping his 21-year-old daughter.
The police had charged Ajala with one count of r*pe, according to the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Amos Adewale.
Adewale said the offence was contrary to the provisions of Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.
Read also:Courts convict 17 internet fraudsters in Ogun, Oyo
Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu at the hearing dismissed Ajala’s plea for lack of jurisdiction, adding he should be remanded at Abolongo Correctional Centre, Oyo Town.
He said the decision was pending appropriate legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Idowu, who adjourned the matter until Feb. 1 for mention, said Ajala would be liable to the maximum of life imprisonment if found guilty as charged.
