Court remands man for allegedly stealing motorcycle at gunpoint

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Thursday remanded a 32-year-old man, Afolabi Dada, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly robbing a man of his motorcycle worth N230,000 at gunpoint.

Dada, whose residential address was not given, was charged with armed robbery by the police.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, did not take the plea of the suspect and directed the prosecution counsel to send the case file to the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and adjourned the case until July 17.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the suspect, armed with a locally-made cut-to-size gun, robbed Mr Kolade Johnson.

According to Emuerhi, the suspect committed the offence with others still at large on March 28, at Bishop Olakunle Street in Lagos.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 297(1) (2) (a) (b) and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Meanwhile, the sections stipulate 21 years imprisonment for armed robbery if found guilty.

By Victor Uzoho

