Court remands man for defiling his three daughters

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Wednesday, remanded a 43-year-old businessman, Emeka Orisakwe for allegedly defiling his three daughters.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take Orisakwe’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

The police had charged Orisakwe, who resides at Maza Maza, in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of the state, with sexual assault.

Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice and adjourned the case until November 2 pending DPP’s advice.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between May and July at his residence, noting that Orisakwe sexually assaulted his three daughters ages eight, six, and four.

According to the prosecution, medical reports showed that the children had been defiled, an offence he said contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

