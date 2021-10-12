Court remands man in correctional centre for raping 17-year-old daughter

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 52-year-old man, Sunday Anthony, should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter.

The police had charged Anthony, who resides at No. 7, Ibro St., Yewa Estate, Isawo Road, Agric Ikorodu, Lagos, with rape.

Following a motion moved by the Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, Magistrate M.O. Tanimola, gave an order that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Eruada had told the Magistrate that Anthony committed the offence sometime in January and March at his residence

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 which stipulates life imprisonment on conviction.

The magistrate, who did not take the plea of Anthony, adjourned the case until Nov. 12.

