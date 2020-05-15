Court remands monarch, son, one other in police custody for defiling 14-yr-old

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo has remanded 62-yr-old Aketewi of Iketewi, David Ogungbemi in police custody for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Also remanded alongside the monarch was his son, Idowu and one Sarafa Olayiwola who were said to have conspired with him to sexually exploit their victim.

They were arraigned before Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara on three counts of conspiracy, rape and sexual exploitation.

The defendants were also alleged to have had sexual intercourse with the victim, who got pregnant in the process.

According to the police prosecutor, John Idoko, the defendants allegedly committed the offences on May 5, 2020, in Ilare-Ijesa. He added that the defendants were living in the same house with the victim when they committed the act.

Read also: Nigerian govt praises health workers for ‘nursing’ 1,071 COVID-19 patients back to health

Idoko said the actions of the defendants were contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002, as well as sections 31 and 32 of the Child’s Right Act, Cap 050, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, while their counsels, Yinka Popoola and Tunbosun Oladipupo applied for bail on behalf of their clients and promised that they would provide reliable sureties.

The Magistrate however remanded the defendants in police custody, while adjourning till Monday, May 18 to rule on their bail application.

Join the conversation

Opinions