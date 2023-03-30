Court remands nine for robbing, killing Police officer

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, has ordered the remand of nine persons for allegedly robbing, and killing a Police Inspector, identified as Peter Ilonye.

The Prosecution Counsel, Godwin Ato, during the court session, on Thursday, informed the court that the case was received at the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Makurdi, from Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) headquarters in Makurdi, on March 1, 2023.

The suspects are facing charges ranging from armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms to culpable homicide.

They were remanded at a correctional centre in the state.

Reports have it that the deceased was an officer of the Operation Zenda JTF.

He was said to be riding on his motorcycle from Taraku to Aliade town when he ran into the armed robbers.

They had blocked the road at Jiwunde village, and were robbing motorists of their belongings.

The suspects shot him in the stomach and made away with his service AK-47 rifle with breech number NH347439 loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

The Police Officer was later confirmed dead.

