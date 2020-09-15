Court remands six suspects arrested for shooting porn at Osun Grove

The Osun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of six people for allegedly shooting a pornographic film at the Osun-Osogbo Grove.

The suspects, identified as Juliet Semion, 24; Ahmed Olasunkanmi, 23; Adeniran Eritosin ,29; and Tunde Jimoh, 27, and a Cameroonian, identified as Ladiva Aije, 22, were also paraded before an Osun State Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Osogbo on Monday for the crime they allegedly committed.

The defendants were brought before the court by the police following allegations that their 27-year-old leader, Tobiloba Jolaoso, recorded a ‘sex movie’ inside the grove with a naked woman and he shared the clip on the social media.

The police prosecutor, John Idoko, said the defendants on July 25 conspired and acted a film with pornographic pictures at the Osun-Osogbo traditional ground, thereby “committing a misdemeanour and insulting the religion.

“The film was published for public consumption, and the defendants unlawfully damaged louvers of Ataoja Police Station window, while in detention.

“The offences committed by the suspects are contrary to and punishable under sections 516,233,517,451 Cap. 34 Vol. ll Law of Osun State 2002,” the prosecutor added.

The defendants all pleaded not guilty to the eight counts levelled against them and were later remanded at the Ilesa Correctional Centre on the orders of magistrate, Isola Omisade, who adjourned the case till September 17, 2020 for ruling on their bail application.

