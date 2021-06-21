Court remands three for allegedly stealing seven refrigerators worth N1.4m

Three men have been remanded in a correctional facility for allegedly stealing seven refrigerators worth N1.4 million.

The suspects, Ezekiel Egbe, Chigbo Nweke, and Chikodi Okaja were charged with conspiracy and armed robbery by the police.

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ikeja on Monday held that the three men who allegedly stole the seven refrigerators worth N1.4 million at gunpoint, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Christopher John said the suspects, armed with sticks, cutlasses, a gun, and other offensive weapons, robbed Mr. Cyril Chukwu of SIMS Nig. Ltd, seven refrigerators worth N1.4 million.

Magistrate S.K. Ariyo, who did not take the plea of the suspects, ordered that they should be kept in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos.

Ariyo ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public prosecutions for legal advice and adjourned the case until August 3 for mention.

Earlier, Insp John told the court that the suspects committed the offence with others at large, on April 20, at about 9.30 p.m. at Toyota Bus Stop, Oshodi -mile 2 Expressway, Lagos.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 297(1)(2)(a)(b) and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

By Victor Uzoho

