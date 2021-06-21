Metro
Court remands three for allegedly stealing seven refrigerators worth N1.4m
Three men have been remanded in a correctional facility for allegedly stealing seven refrigerators worth N1.4 million.
The suspects, Ezekiel Egbe, Chigbo Nweke, and Chikodi Okaja were charged with conspiracy and armed robbery by the police.
A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ikeja on Monday held that the three men who allegedly stole the seven refrigerators worth N1.4 million at gunpoint, be remanded in a correctional centre.
The prosecution counsel, Insp Christopher John said the suspects, armed with sticks, cutlasses, a gun, and other offensive weapons, robbed Mr. Cyril Chukwu of SIMS Nig. Ltd, seven refrigerators worth N1.4 million.
Magistrate S.K. Ariyo, who did not take the plea of the suspects, ordered that they should be kept in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos.
READ ALSO: EFCC‘s alleged fraud case against Sen Nwaoboshi collapses, as court sets lawmaker free
Ariyo ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public prosecutions for legal advice and adjourned the case until August 3 for mention.
Earlier, Insp John told the court that the suspects committed the offence with others at large, on April 20, at about 9.30 p.m. at Toyota Bus Stop, Oshodi -mile 2 Expressway, Lagos.
He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 297(1)(2)(a)(b) and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....