Court remands trader for allegedly defiling 11-year-old girl in Lagos

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court has ordered that a trader, Oladeji Ojo, 41, be remanded for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl.

Ojo, who resides in Ajasa Command of Agbado Oke-Odo, Lagos State was charged by the police for defilement.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Magistrate A.O Layinka, who did not take the plea of Ojo, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre and directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until November 29 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie told the court that the trader committed the offence on August 7, at Meiran, Alagbado, Lagos State.

He noted that the accused lured the girl into an uncompleted building and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

