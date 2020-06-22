Court remands two men for defiling 14-year-old girl

A Magistrate’s Court in Birnin-Kebbi, on Monday, ordered two men be remanded in police custody for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

The two men identified as Sharifu Garba, aged 28 and Kasimu Mohammed, aged 32 were charged with conspiracy and rape. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate Muhammad Sani-Bunza who ordered that the culprits, be remanded adjourned the case until July 2, 2020 for further mention.

The prosecution counsel, Sgt. Muntari Mati, had earlier told the court that the two defendants, who reside in Landari village, Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi on April 4, lured the victim into the bush and allegedly defiled her.

The offence, he said contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 283 of the Penal Code Law of Kebbi.

